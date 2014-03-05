FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China budgets 2014 fiscal deficit of 2.1 percent of GDP
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 5, 2014 / 12:28 AM / 4 years ago

China budgets 2014 fiscal deficit of 2.1 percent of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China budgeted spending of 15.3 trillion yuan ($2.5 trillion) in 2014 and a deficit of about 2.1 percent of gross domestic produce (GDP), the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday in its work plan unveiled at the annual parliament meeting.

The ministry said it was raising the quota for bonds issued by local governments to 400 billion yuan in 2014, compared with 350 billion yuan in 2013.

The budgeted deficit for 2013 is unchanged from its fiscal deficit of 2.1 percent of GDP recorded in 2013, which was slightly above the budgeted 2 percent of GDP.

The budget does not give the full picture of China’s government spending, however, as it excludes off-budget expenditure by local governments. If that is included, JPMorgan forecasts China’s budget deficit to be worth about 6.5 percent of GDP this year. ($1 = 6.1430 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.