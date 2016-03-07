FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's larger fiscal deficit ratio to prevent slide in growth: finance minister
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 7, 2016 / 2:03 AM / in 2 years

China's larger fiscal deficit ratio to prevent slide in growth: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei attends a session during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Shanghai, China February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - A larger fiscal deficit ratio in 2016 will help China prevent a slide in economic growth and to push forward with structural reform, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Monday.

Lou told a media conference in Beijing that the 2015 budget deficit was 2.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), two days after the finance ministry said China had budgeted for a deficit of 3 percent of GDP in 2016..

China had budgeted for a fiscal deficit of 2.3 percent of GDP in 2015, he said.

Lou said the level of non-performing loans at banks was expected to rise “mildly”, when asked about rising bad debt levels in relation to structural reform. He noted that reform of the tax system was going more slowly than expected.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Eric Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.