China to increase policy support to drive consumption

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will increase financial, fiscal and taxation policy support to drive consumption, the government said on Wednesday.

The authorities will further develop the consumer credit market and widen pilot program testing new forms of consumer financing, it said on its website (www.gov.cn).

The government will also support an increase in imports of popular consumer goods and implement tax rebate policies for foreign tourists, it said.

It will improve the subsidy policy for corn and soybeans and continue adopting lowest purchasing prices for rice and wheat next year to support grain production and protect farmers’ interest, it added.