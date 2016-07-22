FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Li says pressure to cut capacity comes from within China, not outside
July 22, 2016 / 4:46 AM / a year ago

China's Li says pressure to cut capacity comes from within China, not outside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Pressure for China to cut overcapacity comes from within the country, not outside, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

China's premier made these comments after meeting the heads of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other senior global economic officials.

Li said at a news briefing following the meeting that China's steel exports were very limited and it did not encourage the export of crude steel.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

