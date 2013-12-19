China inflation expectations rising: central bank survey

BEIJING (Reuters) - Expectations of higher inflation in China in the coming quarter are rising, according to a central bank quarterly economic survey released on Thursday, after more people found prices high in the fourth quarter than in the previous three months.

The People’s Bank of China said that its index of inflation expectations stood at 72.2 percent, up 1.7 percentage points from the previous survey.

The survey said that 61.6 percent of respondents thought prices were higher in the current quarter than the previous one, up 1.8 percentage points from the previous three months.

Official figures earlier this month showed that annual consumer inflation unexpectedly slowed in November to 3 percent from an eight-month high of 3.2 percent the month before, although still below the official target of 3.5 percent for 2013.

The central bank conducts three surveys of bankers, households and entrepreneurs every quarter for their views on various topics including the economic outlook, inflation and home prices.

The survey also found that the number of those who believed property prices were high fell 1.1 percentage points to 66.5 percent. Official data on Wednesday had shown a record rise in home prices in November, but signs of slowdown ahead.

Some 85.7 percent or respondents felt their incomes would increase or stay the same, slightly higher than the previous survey.

The survey of bankers found that 73 percent believed China’s monetary policy stance was appropriate, while there was a large increase -- 12.2 percentage points -- in the number who believed the current economic situation was “normal”.

Among entrepreneurs, the confidence index rose 3.1 percentage points to 65.9 percent, while the export order index fell 1.4 percentage points to 48.7 percent.

Recent economic data has shown the Chinese economy on track to achieve the government’s growth target of 7.5 percent this year.