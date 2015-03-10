FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China consumer price change to stay positive in foreseeable future: central bank
March 10, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

China consumer price change to stay positive in foreseeable future: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Annual changes in China’s consumer prices will remain positive in the foreseeable future, the Shanghai Securities News on Tuesday quoted vice central bank governor Yi Gang as saying.

Yi said the authorities are watching price changes closely, although Japan and Europe face more serious deflationary pressures than China.

Data on Tuesday showed China’s annual consumer price inflation quickened to 1.4 percent in February from a five-year low in January.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

