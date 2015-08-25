FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Borrowing cost in China rising before latest rate cut: central bank
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 25, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

Borrowing cost in China rising before latest rate cut: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s twin cuts in its interest rates and reserve requirement ratio (RRR) on Tuesday should help it to better implement prudent monetary policy, a senior central bank official said.

Lu Lei, the head of the research office at the People’s Bank of China, said the borrowing cost for Chinese companies was still rising after adjusting for inflation, and Tuesday’s 25-basis-point cut in interest rates should temper that.

He told reporters the recent moves in the yuan CNY=CFXS had also affected liquidity levels in the Chinese financial system. Tuesday's reduction in the RRR should help financial institutions to overcome volatile liquidity conditions.

Reporting by Clark Li and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.