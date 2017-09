A woman rides past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - China needs to pay close attention to risks in its financial sector due to the current international and domestic economic situation, the country’s central bank quoted its deputy governor as saying.

Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, made the comments at a meeting about the financial sector on Oct. 20. The central bank reported the meeting on Friday.