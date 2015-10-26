FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank says regulation of interest rates to continue
October 26, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

China central bank says regulation of interest rates to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing in this November 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - The liberalization of China’s interest rates was needed to develop monetary policy and diversify financial products, but regulation would also be seen in future, a vice governor of the country’s central bank said on Monday.

The comments by Yi Gang, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, came after the central bank cut interest rates on Friday for the sixth time in less than a year, and again lowered the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks in a bid to jump start growth in China’s stuttering economy.

Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

