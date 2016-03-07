PBOC governor says monetary policy can aid supply side reform: Shanghai Securities News

China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan attends a news conference ahead of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Shanghai, China February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank governor on Sunday said monetary policy can help supply-side economic restructuring succeed by more appropriately managing demand, the state-owned Shanghai Securities News reported Monday.

Zhou Xiaochuan, the governor of the People’s Bank of China, made the comment in response to reporters’ questions following a session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Congress, a political advisory body currently meeting in Beijing alongside China’s legislature.

Chinese policymakers have vowed to tackle longstanding overcapacity problems in key industrial sectors and other supply-side issues this year as the economy continues to slow.