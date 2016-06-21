FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's economy faces relatively large downward pressure: central bank report
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 21, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

China's economy faces relatively large downward pressure: central bank report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of the People's Bank of China, attends a news conference after a seminar on the international financial architecture in Paris, France, March 31, 2016.Jacky Naegelen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy still faces relatively large downward pressure, the central bank said in its 2015 annual report, adding that it hopes to keep economic growth within a reasonable range.

The People's Bank of China reiterated it would keep monetary policy prudent and pledged to strictly control additional industrial capacity, the central bank said in the report which also contained the outlook for China's economic conditions.

The central bank expects mild acceleration of inflation, but said the inflation outlook faces uncertainty due to rising housing prices and volatility in agricultural product prices.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.