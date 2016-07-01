FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2016 / 7:59 AM / in a year

China says economic growth still within reasonable range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economic growth is still within a reasonable range, a deputy governor of the central bank said.

Zhang Tao, the deputy governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC), made the comment at a meeting in Russia held by the Russian central bank, the central bank said on its website.

Zhang added that prudent monetary policy has helped provide a neutral and appropriate monetary and financial environment, according to the statement.

Such a policy has also improved China's ability to cope with shocks from a market-based interest rate and yuan foreign exchange mechanism, he added.

Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
