FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to further open up domestic bond market
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 24, 2016 / 9:27 AM / in 2 years

China to further open up domestic bond market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman rides past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will further open up its domestic interbank bond market while scrapping limits for some medium- and long-term investors, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would allow more qualified foreign institutions to invest in the domestic interbank bond market. Foreign entities, including pension funds and charity funds, which have been approved by the central bank, will also be allowed to enter the market, the PBOC said in an online statement www.pbc.gov.cn/

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.