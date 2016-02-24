China to further open up domestic bond market

A woman rides past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will further open up its domestic interbank bond market while scrapping limits for some medium- and long-term investors, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would allow more qualified foreign institutions to invest in the domestic interbank bond market. Foreign entities, including pension funds and charity funds, which have been approved by the central bank, will also be allowed to enter the market, the PBOC said in an online statement www.pbc.gov.cn/