China names five new policy advisers for central bank

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed five new monetary policy advisers to its central bank, the cabinet said, the first reshuffle this year of a group that wields influence on crucial financial matters including currency and interest rate reforms.

The new advisers will join the 15-member monetary policy committee in the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the State Council said.

The committee meets every quarter but has no final say on policy decisions, which rests with the government.

The PBOC is at the forefront of China’s ambitions to liberalise its financial sector after the bank retained Zhou Xiaochuan as its governor this year, even though Zhou -- known to be an advocate of reforms -- was due for retirement.

New appointees to the policy committee include Xiao Jie, deputy secretary general of the cabinet, the State Council said. His predecessor, You Quan, is now the party chief of the southern Fujian Province.

Vice Finance Minister Wang Baoan also joins the advisory panel, replacing Li Yong, who was appointed this year as the director general of the United Nations’ Industrial Development Organisation, a U.N. agency that seeks to reduce poverty through industrial growth.

Xiao Gang, chairman of China’s securities regulator and former chairman of the country’s fourth-largest bank, Bank of China (1398.HK), also joins the committee.

Other new members include Pan Gongsheng, vice governor of the central bank and Hu Huaibang, chairman of China Banking Association.

Most of the new advisers have kept a low-profile with the exception of Xiao, who surprised investors last year by saying that parts of China’s fast-growing wealth management sector were no different than Ponzi schemes.

In an opinion editorial, Xiao said risks in China’s banking sector were worse than what banks’ official non-performing loan ratios would suggest.

The PBOC’s monetary policy committee is usually comprised of senior government officials from the Finance Ministry, statistics bureau, and other financial regulators, as well as members of the academia.

Previous policy advisors include Guo Shuqing, former chairman of China’s securities regulator and current governor of China’s eastern Shandong province, a key industrial district.