China's Premier Li sees growth of 7.0 percent in 2015

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - China’s economy is expected to grow at 7.0 percent this year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.

Speaking at the headquarters of the United Nations’ Latin American arm ECLAC in Chilean capital Santiago, Li said that data in April and May data showed the Chinese economy had maintained momentum.

Economists expect China’s economy to expand 7.0 percent this years, which would be the slowest rate in 25 years.

Li has been visiting a number of countries in South America, overseeing a series of deals to boost China’s trade and investment in the region.