China must embrace global obligations on climate change: premier

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang takes part in a news conference during a EU-China summit at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

DALIAN, China (Reuters) - China must embrace its global obligations when it comes to combating climate change, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday, adding that the country was already under huge pressure to meet emission reduction goals.

Complaints that China’s slowing economy was dragging down global growth had to take into account the strenuous efforts it was making to clean up its environment, Li said at the World Economic Forum at Dalian in northeastern China.

China has promised to bring its spiraling emissions of greenhouse gases to a peak by “around 2030” as part of its commitments to combat global warming ahead of talks on a new international treaty in Paris at the end of this year.

It has also launched a “war on pollution” in a bid to reverse the damage done by decades of breakneck economic growth.