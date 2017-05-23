China coal imports from Russia, Australia rise in April after ban on North Korea cargoes

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's coal imports from Australia jumped 44.6 percent in April from a year earlier to 8.3 million tonnes, the highest since August 2016, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Russian arrivals last month almost doubled from a year earlier to 2.53 million tonnes, the highest since May 2014, customs said.

The surge in Australian and Russian supply came after China banned imports of North Korea anthracite, which was widely used by steel mills in China.