3 months ago
China coal imports from Russia, Australia rise in April after ban on North Korea cargoes
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 3 months ago

China coal imports from Russia, Australia rise in April after ban on North Korea cargoes

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks between front-end loaders which are used to move coal imported from North Korea at Dandong port in the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province in this file photo dated December 7, 2010.Stringer/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's coal imports from Australia jumped 44.6 percent in April from a year earlier to 8.3 million tonnes, the highest since August 2016, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Russian arrivals last month almost doubled from a year earlier to 2.53 million tonnes, the highest since May 2014, customs said.

The surge in Australian and Russian supply came after China banned imports of North Korea anthracite, which was widely used by steel mills in China.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Joseph Radford

