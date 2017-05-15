China April coal output up 9.9 percent year-on-year at 294.5 million tons: stats bureau

Piles of coal are placed at a yard in Shuangyashan, Heilongjiang province, China February 16, 2017. Picture taken February 16, 2017.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's coal output rose 9.9 percent in April from a year earlier to 294.5 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

It is the second straight month that output has registered a year-on-year increase as mines have scrambled to reverse the government-enforced cuts last year to take advantage of soaring prices.

The most-active futures hit record highs of 566 yuan per ton in early April, but have fallen 10 percent as supplies have increased and demand has waned.

For the first four months of the year, coal production rose 2.5 percent to 1.11 billion tonnes, data showed.