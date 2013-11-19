China to keep foreign investment policy stable: ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign investment policy will remain stable and transparent as the country pushes through its reform agenda, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Shen Danyang also told a regular briefing that the ministry would implement decisions from the recent Communist Party reform meeting in a timely manner. He did not elaborate.

He reiterated the ministry’s view that the outlook for China’s exporters was uncertain, adding that exporters were under pressure from a rising yuan.