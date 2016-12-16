China to push forward supply-side reform in 2017: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will push forward supply-side reform and appropriately expand aggregate demand in 2017, Chinese leaders said at an economic conference on Friday, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.

They said lowering corporate leverage is a top priority, and China will push forward debt-to-equity swaps according to law, Xinhua said.

The root cause of China's current economic problems is structural imbalances and China will continue to push forward with coal and steel capacity reduction efforts, Xinhua said.