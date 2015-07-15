FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consumption the top driver of China economy in H1: stats agency
#Business News
July 15, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

Consumption the top driver of China economy in H1: stats agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Consumption accounted for 60 percent of China’s economic growth in the six months of this year, said China statistics agency spokesman after data showed the economy grew 7 percent between April and June, slightly better than forecast.

In contrast, capital formation accounted for 35.7 percent of China’s 7 percent economic growth in the first-half of the year, Sheng Laiyun said at a media briefing. Net exports contributed 4.3 percent to first-half economic growth, he said.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
