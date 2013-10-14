FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Instant View: China Sept inflation at 7-month high, factory prices fall anew
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 14, 2013 / 1:56 AM / in 4 years

Instant View: China Sept inflation at 7-month high, factory prices fall anew

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s annual consumer inflation quickened to 3.1 percent in September, a seven-month high, up from the previous month’s 2.6 percent and above market expectations, while producer prices fell for a 19th straight month, though the decline was less than forecast.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

KEY POINTS

Sept CPI +3.1 pct y/y (forecast +2.9 pct, prev month +2.6 pct)

Sept PPI -1.3 pct y/y (forecast -1.4 pct, prev month -1.6 pct)

COMMENTARY

ZHIWEI ZHANG, ECONOMIST, NOMURA, HONG KONG

”We expect CPI inflation to rise further in Q4 and see rising risks that it may rise above 3.5 percent for some months in 2014. The rise of CPI inflation leaves little room for policy easing as benchmark deposit rate is only 3 percent.

“Rising inflation is one of the seven reasons why we believe economic recovery is not sustainable. We maintain our view that growth has peaked in Q3 at 7.8 percent and will slow to 7.5 percent in Q4 and 6.9 percent in 2014. We continue to expect monetary policy to tighten after the November Communist Party meeting.”

LI HUIYONG, ECONOMIST, SHENYIN & WANGUO SECURITIES, SHANGHAI

“September CPI inflation gained more momentum on seasonal factors and a low base effect from last year. But we think the inflation situation is still under well control and will not be a concern this year, especially when the economy is struggling with over-capacity problems.”

“The figure will not affect the monetary policy stance. We think the central bank will keep its neutral monetary policy.”

ZHOU HAO, ECONOMIST, ANZ, SHANGHAI

”The acceleration in September inflation was mainly driven by food prices. We expect inflation to stay over 3 percent in October. Full-year inflation could be 2.7 percent.

”Monetary policy will stay relatively tight in the coming months but any further tightening looks unlikely.

“The economy faces some downward pressures, especially by looking at the export data. Full-year GDP growth could be 7.6 percent.”

LINKS

For details, see the website of the National Bureau of Statistics at www.stats.gov.cn

MARKET REACTION

The CSI300 Index .CSI300 of leading shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen was down 0.16 percent. The yuan was trading at 6.1166 per dollar.

BACKGROUND

-- Beijing has set a target to cap annual consumer inflation within 3.5 percent in 2013. Inflation in 2012 was 2.6 percent.

China economics team

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.