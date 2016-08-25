FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China's AgBank to tighten lending to coal, steel, metals companies
August 25, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

China's AgBank to tighten lending to coal, steel, metals companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the Agricultural Bank of China is displayed at its headquarters in Hong Kong's financial Central district August 28, 2013.Bobby Yip

BEIJING (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, the country's third-biggest lender, said on Thursday it is increasing its scrutiny of lending to sectors with excess capacity, according to an emailed statement by the bank.

AgBank's lending scrutiny applies to the coal, steel and non-ferrous metals sectors, the bank said, in a move to achieve its goals of reducing credit to sectors with overcapacity and curbing credit risks, it said.

Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
