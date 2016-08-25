China's AgBank to tighten lending to coal, steel, metals companies

The logo of the Agricultural Bank of China is displayed at its headquarters in Hong Kong's financial Central district August 28, 2013.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, the country's third-biggest lender, said on Thursday it is increasing its scrutiny of lending to sectors with excess capacity, according to an emailed statement by the bank.

AgBank's lending scrutiny applies to the coal, steel and non-ferrous metals sectors, the bank said, in a move to achieve its goals of reducing credit to sectors with overcapacity and curbing credit risks, it said.