Chinese banknotes are seen at a vendor's cash box at a market in Beijing February 14, 2014.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's third-quarter current account surplus was equivalent to 2.5 pct of GDP, which is a reasonable level, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

China will maintain a current account surplus as the economy is growing at a medium to high rate, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.