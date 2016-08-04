China Q2 preliminary current account surplus at $59.4 billion

BEIJING (Reuters) - China posted a preliminary current account surplus of $59.4 billion in the second quarter of this year and a deficit of $59.4 billion in its capital and financial account, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

China's preliminary current account surplus in the first half of this year was $98.7 billion and its capital and financial account deficit was $59.5 billion, according to data published on the website of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).