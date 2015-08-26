FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to delay August economic data due to WW2 military parade
August 26, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

China to delay August economic data due to WW2 military parade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will delay release of its August inflation and factory output data along with other economic indicators, the government said on Wednesday, due to disruptions caused by preparations for a military parade to commemorate World War Two next month.

Publication of consumer and producer price data for August will be pushed back by a day to Sept. 10 at 0130 GMT (9.30 p.m. EDT), the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The release of factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment data will also be delayed by a day and announced at 0530 GMT on Sept. 13 instead, the agency said.

China is commemorating its World War Two victory over Japan on Sept. 3 with a parade in central Beijing that will involve 12,000 Chinese troops and 200 aircraft.

To prepare for the celebration, which will shut down a large part of Beijing, China has declared Sept. 3-5 as a national holiday.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

