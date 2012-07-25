China end-June urban jobless rate steady at 4.1 percent

An employee arranges electric fans at an electrical appliance shop in Wuhan, Hubei province June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s urban jobless rate held steady for the eighth straight quarter at 4.1 percent at the end of June, the labor ministry said on Wednesday, even after the economy had cooled to its slowest growth rate in three years.

The measure is China’s only official unemployment indicator but many analysts say the figure grossly underestimates the true number of jobless because it omits about 160 million migrant workers from its surveys.

China created 6.94 million new jobs in urban areas in the first half of 2012, accounting for 77 percent of its annual target of creating 9 million new jobs in 2012, Yin Chengji, spokesman for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, told a media briefing.

Yin said 2.94 million urban workers were re-employed in the first six months, meeting 59 percent of the annual target to have 5 million unemployed workers move back into jobs, according to a live webcast of the briefing.

Premier Wen Jiabao warned last week that China’s job market could turn for the worse and the government must step up efforts to create more jobs.

The government has vowed to create 85 million jobs in urban and rural areas between 2012 and 2015 while holding the jobless rate under 5 percent, underscoring its resolve to stave off any unrest that may flare up as China’s economy slows.

Maintaining social stability is crucial for Beijing as the country heads into a once-in-a-decade leadership transition.

China’s annual economic growth hit a three-year low of 7.6 percent in the second quarter.

China’s job market has remained relatively tight so far this year, partly reflecting the country’s demographic shifts, compared with 2008/09 when a sudden collapse of exports sent some 20 million Chinese migrant workers homebound.

But job cuts could be on the rise as small- and mid-sized exporters are increasingly struggling with slackening orders, rapid wage increases and higher raw material costs.