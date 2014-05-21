FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China employment situation stable in first four months: ministry
May 21, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

China employment situation stable in first four months: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers process laptop accessories at a factory in Dazu, Chongqing Municipality, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Employment in China was basically stable in the first four months of this year, with some 4.7 million new jobs created in cities, the labor ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement before a briefing by Vice Labor Minister Xin Changxing that its priority is to help new graduates find work.

Beijing has repeatedly stressed that employment is the first priority for the government, and economists also say it is the top factor that may trigger big-scale stimulus measures if the economy continues to lose momentum.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
