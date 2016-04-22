FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China adds 3.18 million urban jobs in first quarter, unemployment rate flat
April 22, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

China adds 3.18 million urban jobs in first quarter, unemployment rate flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows a job fair held for fresh graduates in Tokyo, Japan, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

BEIJING (Reuters) - China added 3.18 million new urban jobs in the first quarter and kept unemployment levels broadly stable, Xinhua said on Friday, citing the social security ministry.

The urban unemployment rate was 4.04 percent at the end of first quarter, flat from the end of 2015 and slightly lower than the year ago period, Xinhua said.

Premier Li Keqiang said at China’s annual parliament in March that China will create 10 million new jobs and hold the urban unemployment rate below 4.5 percent in 2016.

Revenue to China’s social pension fund rose 14.7 percent year-on-year to 1.21 trillion yuan in the first quarter, and pension fund expenditure in the quarter rose 12.8 percent to 967.7 billion yuan, Xinhua reported.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
