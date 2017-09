A job fair is held at Shandong University in Jinan, Shandong Province, China, March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. - RTSCAWM

BEIJING (Reuters) - China needs to create more employment to compensate for anticipated job losses as a result of supply-side reforms, President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Wednesday by state news agency Xinhua.

Downward pressure on China’s economy and social problems are both increasing, Xi was reported as saying during a trip to the eastern province of Anhui.