A job seeker fills in application forms during a job fair at Shanghai Stadium February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will create more than 50 million new urban jobs between 2016 and 2020, the country’s human resources ministry said on Thursday.

In the ministry’s 13th five-year plan, it said in a statement on its website that China will keep urban registered unemployment rate within 5 percent in the same period.

China’s urban unemployment rate stood at 4.05 percent at the end of June this year.