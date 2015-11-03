China's Li says environmental measures have contributed to growth slowdown

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that environmental protection measures introduced by the government have contributed to a slowdown in economic growth, state radio reported on Tuesday.

China would have to switch from an over-reliance on natural resources to focus on development of human resources, the radio quoted Li as saying at an environmental protection forum in Beijing. There remained “huge room” for the environmental protection sector in China, the broadcaster cited Li as saying.

China’s economy grew 6.9 percent between July and September from a year earlier, dipping below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis.