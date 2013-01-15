FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China 2013 FDI flows to mirror last year: trade minister
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 15, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

China 2013 FDI flows to mirror last year: trade minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Minister of Commerce Chen Deming speaks at a news conference during the 23rd session of the U.S.-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade (JCCT) in Washington December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will attract a similar amount of foreign direct investment this year compared to 2012, Commerce Minister Chen Deming said in remarks likely to underscore investor confidence that the Chinese economy will continue a gradual recovery.

In remarks published on the Commerce Ministry’s website on Tuesday, Chen also said China’s domestic consumption and investment levels are stabilizing.

China is set to release on Wednesday the total amount of foreign direct investment in the country in 2012. It attracted $100 billion in the first 11 months of last year.

Reporting by Aileen Wang, Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.