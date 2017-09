BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign direct investment (FDI) is likely to grow by at least 10 percent every year for the next five years, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

Zhang Xiangchen, an assistant minister at the ministry, made the comments at a briefing.

Commerce Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said last month that China’s FDI may hit an all-time high of $120 billion this year, barring no sharp changes in global capital flows.