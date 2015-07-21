China FDI increases only marginally year on year in June

A general view of the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - The amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) China drew in June was only 0.7 percent more than the year-earlier total, underlining how a slowing economy continues to dent investor confidence.

China attracted $14.6 billion in FDI in June, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday. Last month saw the weakest annual increase, percentage-wise, since there was an on-year decline in August 2014.

Shen Danyang, the ministry’s spokesman, told reporters that the slow investment growth was mainly due to a high comparison base last year.

In the first six months, China drew $68.4 billion in FDI, up 8.3 percent from a year earlier.

The figures released on Tuesday do not match year-to-date numbers published on July 17 the central government’s website, which quoted Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen as saying January-June FDI rose 8.0 percent.

China’s fast-growing services sector attracted $43.4 billion of FDI in the first half of this year, up 23.6 percent from a year ago. FDI in manufacturing dropped 8.4 percent from a year earlier to $20.9 billion.

“There are increasing business opportunities in China’s service market while foreign firms see exactly the trend,” Shen said.

Among the 10 countries that were the biggest sources of China’s FDI in the first half, investment from France jumped 46.9 percent on an annual basis and those from European Union rose 13.7 percent.

In contrast, investment from Japan plunged 16.3 percent from a year earlier while FDI from the United States dropped 37.6 percent, according to ministry data.

China’s non-financial direct outbound investment rose 29.2 percent in the first six months from a year earlier to $56 billion.

The ministry said last week that China’s FDI was expected to hit a high of $125 billion this year with annual growth pace quickening to around 4 percent.

FDI inflows into China rose 1.7 percent in 2014, the slackest pace since 2012, while the total was a record $119.6 billion.