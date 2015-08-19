FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jan-July FDI rises 7.9 percent year on year, up 5.2 percent in July: ministry
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 19, 2015 / 2:42 AM / 2 years ago

China Jan-July FDI rises 7.9 percent year on year, up 5.2 percent in July: ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man rides a spiral elevator in a new shopping mall in Shanghai March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China attracted 471 billion Chinese yuan ($73.62 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of 2015, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

FDI inflows in July rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 50.6 billion yuan, the ministry said in a regular briefing.

FDI is an important gauge of overseas investment interest in China, but it is a small contributor to overall capital flows compared with the giant export sector.

FDI inflows into China rose 1.7 percent in 2014, the slackest pace since 2012, while the total was a record $119.6 billion.

Last year, China drew a record $119.6 billion of FDI, while outbound direct investment (ODI) surged 14.1 percent to a new high of $102.9 billion.In July ODI by non-financial firms fell 18.6 percent from a year earlier to $7.5 billion, the ministry said.

ODI surged 20.8 percent in the first seven months of the year compared with a year earlier to $63.5 billion, it added.

The government has been encouraging firms to invest abroad to slow down the build-up of foreign exchange reserves and to help local firms become more competitive internationally.Analysts expect outbound investment to soon match and then exceed weakening investment inflows, reflecting a cooling economy that seems to have played a part in the jump in outbound flows as businesses look for growth elsewhere.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.