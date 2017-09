BEIJING (Reuters) - China attracted 54.2 billion yuan ($8.49 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) in August, up 22 percent from a year earlier, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday, citing data from the Commerce Ministry.

No further details were given.

Earlier official data showed FDI inflows in July rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 50.6 billion yuan.