A vendor holds Chinese Yuan notes at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s non-financial foreign direct investment (FDI) in January rose 3.2 percent to $14.1 billion from a year earlier, according to a statement on the Commerce Ministry’s website.

China attracted $126.3 billion, or 781.4 billion yuan, in non-financial foreign direct investment in 2015, compared with 6.4 percent in 2014, despite its slowing economy.

