May 10, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

China April FDI growth slows to 6 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 4.8 percent in January-April from a year earlier to 286.78 billion yuan ($45.3 billion), the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

In April, FDI gained 6 percent on the year to 62.57 billion yuan ($9.89 billion), according to the ministry. It grew by 7.8 percent in March.

Investment in the services sector rose 7.9 percent in January-April to 201.4 billion yuan ($31.9 billion), accounting for 70.2 percent of all FDI, said the ministry, with investment in high-tech services more than doubling during the period.

A spokesman for the commerce ministry said in April that China could maintain first-quarter FDI growth of 4.5 percent for the remainder of the year.

As growth of foreign investment in China slows, Chinese firms are stepping up their expansion abroad.

China’s non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) jumped 55.4 percent in the first quarter of 2016 from a year earlier to $40.1 billion, though the amount of investment still lags investment into China by a large margin.

April ODI data is expected to be announced this week.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Ryan Woo

