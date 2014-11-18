China's FDI slows again in October, services sector in favor

A man walks in the rain along the financial district of Pudong in downtown Shanghai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign direct investment fell for the fourth straight period on a cumulative basis in October, underscoring investor caution as the world’s second-largest economy cools.

China drew $95.9 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of 2014, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, down 1.2 percent from a year earlier.

In October alone, the country attracted $8.5 billion in FDI, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Investment flows into China are an important gauge of the health of the world economy and is also a good indicator of where capital is flowing within the country.

In line with China’s manufacturing slowdown, the data showed investors were flocking to the services industry.

The Chinese services sector attracted $53.1 billion worth of FDI in the first 10 months of the year, up 6.6 percent from the same period a year ago, and much higher than the $32.5 billion that flowed into the manufacturing industry.

Among the 10 countries that were the biggest investors in China, investment from South Korea leapt 26.4 percent on an annual basis and that from Britain surged 32.4 percent.

In contrast, investment from Japan plunged 42.9 percent from a year earlier while FDI from the United States fell 16.2 percent and European Union dropped 23.8 percent.

And as China’s maturing economy slows, more and more Chinese companies are looking to invest abroad in search of lower costs and better returns.

Indeed, the strength of China’s non-financial direct outbound investment was a far cry from its FDI in the first 10 months of this year, jumping 17.8 percent from the same period last year to $81.9 billion.

Despite moderating FDI growth, China has repeatedly said it expects its FDI to hit a record high of $120 billion this year, barring no sharp changes in global capital flows. [ID:nL3N0RH19G]

But FDI is still a small contributor to China’s overall capital flows compared to exports, which were worth about $2 trillion in 2013.