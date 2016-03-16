FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China end-Feb outstanding total social financing up 12.7 percent y/y
March 16, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

China end-Feb outstanding total social financing up 12.7 percent y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing was 142.5 trillion yuan ($21.85 trillion) at the end of February, up 12.7 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

That included local-currency loans of 96.1 trillion yuan for the real economy, which was up 14.3 percent year-on-year, and foreign-currency loans equivalent to 2.81 trillion yuan, which were down 19.3 percent, the central bank said.

Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

