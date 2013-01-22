FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says 2012 fiscal deficit above target at 1.6 percent of GDP
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 22, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

China says 2012 fiscal deficit above target at 1.6 percent of GDP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China ran a fiscal deficit of 850 billion yuan ($136.6 billion) in 2012, or 1.6 percent of gross domestic product, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, slightly higher than the government’s target of 800 billion yuan, or 1.5 percent of GDP.

Fiscal revenues rose 12.8 percent in the year to 11.7 trillion yuan while fiscal expenditure climbed 15.1 percent to 12.6 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

The government had set a 2012 fiscal deficit target of 800 billion yuan in March last year.

Slower profit gains from companies and tax cuts reduced government revenue in 2012 compared to the previous year, the ministry said.

Tax revenues grew 12.1 percent in 2012, slowing from 22.6 percent growth in 2011, reflecting an economic slowdown in the world’s second biggest economy.

Value-added tax revenues rose 8.9 percent in 2012 on a year ago, while enterprise income tax was up 17.2 percent.

China’s central government spent 6.4 trillion yuan last year and local governments spent 10.7 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

State expenses for education jumped 28 percent in the 2012, while both agriculture, forest expenditure and affordable housing climbed 20 percent in 2012.

Spending on transportation climbed 9 percent to 817 billion yuan. China has been fast-tracking infrastructure projects this year in the hope of bolstering economic growth.

($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Aileen Wang, Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.