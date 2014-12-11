FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China November fiscal spending revives, but remains lackluster
#Business News
December 11, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

China November fiscal spending revives, but remains lackluster

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A labourer works at a construction site for a new commercial and residential complex in Beijing December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditure picked up in November, but only slightly, as local governments boosted spending on targeted projects to support the economy, the finance ministry said.

Fiscal expenditure ticked up 0.8 percent from a year earlier after a fall of 5.7 percent in October, as spending had been front loaded this year, data showed on Thursday.

Central government spending in November fell 9.9 percent from a year earlier “mainly due to key spending items being allocated in advance”, the ministry said.

Local government spending rose 2.4 percent, it said.

For the first 11 months, fiscal spending rose 10.1 percent from a year earlier to 12.6 trillion yuan ($2.04 trillion), including 1.28 trillion yuan in November alone.

Spending on social security and employment rose 11.8 percent in the first 11 months from a year ago, while that on housing benefits rose 15.2 percent and money disbursed on grain and oil reserves jumped 19.1 percent, the ministry said.

The government has been spending more in areas such as railways, public housing and social safety nets, but has refrained from a big stimulus.

The finance ministry has tried to draw more private investment into public projects to help ease the burden on debt-laden local governments.

Data also showed that China’s fiscal revenue in November rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier to 995.3 billion yuan.

The pace eased from 9.4 percent growth in October as local governments saw their property-related tax receipts slowing as the real estate market cooled, the ministry said.

Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
