China's Politburo says government must further cut taxes: Xinhua
#Business News
April 30, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

China's Politburo says government must further cut taxes: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China needs to further reduce taxes to stoke growth in its slowing economy, the country’s elite Politburo was quoted as saying on Thursday after a scheduled meeting.

China’s government must also ensure that monetary policy is focused on channeling money into the real economy, state news agency Xinhua quoted the Politburo as saying. Authorities should also resolve the financing difficulties faced by developers of large infrastructure projects.

The Politburo is a top decision-making body within the Communist Party and wields power over the policies in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Reporting by Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
