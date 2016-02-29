FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Premier says to intensify fiscal policies
February 29, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

China's Premier says to intensify fiscal policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang reiterated that the country will intensify fiscal policies during a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday.

The premier also said China will properly handle unemployment issues, according to vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao, who gave a briefing on the meeting in Beijing.

Lew reiterated that it was critical that China continue to move toward a more market-determined exchange rate in an orderly manner, and said that the U.S. supported China’s commitments and efforts in this area, according to a transcript of prepared remarks ahead of the meeting with Li, issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

