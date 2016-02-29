China's Premier says to intensify fiscal policies

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang reiterated that the country will intensify fiscal policies during a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday.

The premier also said China will properly handle unemployment issues, according to vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao, who gave a briefing on the meeting in Beijing.

Lew reiterated that it was critical that China continue to move toward a more market-determined exchange rate in an orderly manner, and said that the U.S. supported China’s commitments and efforts in this area, according to a transcript of prepared remarks ahead of the meeting with Li, issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.