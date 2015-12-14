FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China November fiscal expenditure up 25.9 percent year-on-year
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2015 / 9:33 AM / 2 years ago

China November fiscal expenditure up 25.9 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A clerk counts 100 Chinese yuan banknotes at a branch of China Merchants Bank in Hefei, Anhui province, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditure surged 25.9 percent in November from a year earlier, while fiscal revenue rose 11.4 percent, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday.

In October, expenditure was 36.1 percent higher than the same month of 2014. Beijing has been jacking up spending as part of its efforts to cushion an economic slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.

For the first 11 months, fiscal expenditure rose 18.9 percent versus the same period last year while fiscal revenue increased 8.0 percent, the data showed.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.