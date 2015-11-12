FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China October fiscal expenditure up 36.1 percent year-on-year, biggest percentage rise in over three years
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 12, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

China October fiscal expenditure up 36.1 percent year-on-year, biggest percentage rise in over three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditure jumped 36.1 percent in October from a year earlier, the biggest percentage rise since July 2012, while fiscal revenue rose 8.7 percent, Finance Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The rise in spending follows a 26.9 percent hike from the previous month, demonstrating Beijing’s efforts to offset a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.

For the first 10 months fiscal expenditure rose 18.1 percent versus the same period last year while fiscal revenue rose 7.7 percent, the data showed.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.