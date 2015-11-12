China October fiscal expenditure up 36.1 percent year-on-year, biggest percentage rise in over three years

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditure jumped 36.1 percent in October from a year earlier, the biggest percentage rise since July 2012, while fiscal revenue rose 8.7 percent, Finance Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The rise in spending follows a 26.9 percent hike from the previous month, demonstrating Beijing’s efforts to offset a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.

For the first 10 months fiscal expenditure rose 18.1 percent versus the same period last year while fiscal revenue rose 7.7 percent, the data showed.