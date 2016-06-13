FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's fiscal expenditures soar 17.6 percent in May year-on-year
June 13, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

China's fiscal expenditures soar 17.6 percent in May year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fiscal spending soared 17.6 percent in May from a year earlier, while fiscal revenue rose 7.3 percent, the finance ministry said on Monday.

For the first five months of this year, fiscal expenditure was up 13.6 percent compared with the same period in 2015, while fiscal income increased 8.3 percent.

The ministry said in an online statement that downward pressure on the economy still persists and that authorities should pay close attention to changes in economic and fiscal operations.

Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
