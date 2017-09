A worker stands in front of containers at a port in Shanghai May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Monday announced measures to promote trade, including plans to encourage lending by financial institutions to trading firms and better tax rebate policies for such companies.

The government made the announcement on its website (www.gov.cn).

China’s exports and imports fell more than expected in April, underlining weak demand at home and abroad and cooling hopes of a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.