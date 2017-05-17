China cross-border capital flows kept good momentum in April: FX regulator

FILE PHOTO: An advertisement poster promoting China's renminbi (RMB) or yuan , U.S. dollar and Euro exchange services is seen outside at foreign exchange store in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's cross-border capital flows in April maintained good momentum, the country's forex regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

Foreign exchange purchased by individuals was at the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, it added.

The online statement came after data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed commercial bank net sales of $14.9 billion foreign exchange in April.